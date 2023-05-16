Head-To-Head Survey: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Services pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $4.05 million $0.83 9.94 Franklin Financial Services $65.41 million 1.70 $14.94 million $3.44 7.37

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Bankshares and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Franklin Financial Services 20.00% 13.27% 0.85%

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Touchstone Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services. The company was founded on June 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, PA.

