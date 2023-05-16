Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

