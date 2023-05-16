Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 462,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.