Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.31 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $178.31 million and approximately $173,354.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00018077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,026.47 or 1.00099698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86710914 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,431.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

