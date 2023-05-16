HI Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and $323,385.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,111.01 or 1.00073034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447646 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $276,491.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

