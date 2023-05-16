HI Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $316,710.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,987.15 or 1.00099621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447646 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $276,491.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

