Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insider Activity

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,149. The firm has a market cap of $632.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

