HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) PT Lowered to $8.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.83 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

