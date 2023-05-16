HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 628,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,875. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. Equities research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

