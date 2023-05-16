Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys Shares of 1,252 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

