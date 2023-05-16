Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $39,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baxter International Price Performance

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

