Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $33,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

