Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

