Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.32 and last traded at $87.21. 52,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 72,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.
Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises
In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
