HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 22,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HP Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 6,262,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

