HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Jeneq Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Jeneq Management LP lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 11.1% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.11. 72,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,679. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $473.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.80 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

