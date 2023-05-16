Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 51,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

HBAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 11,781,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

