Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.