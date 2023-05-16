I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

I-Mab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,790. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

I-Mab Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,613,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 927,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

