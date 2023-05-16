IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
IM Cannabis Price Performance
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
Further Reading
