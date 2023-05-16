IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 132,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.92. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

