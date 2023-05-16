immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

immatics biotechnologies Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:IMTXW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,135. immatics biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

