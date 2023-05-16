Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 29,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

