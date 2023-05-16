ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $14.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,993 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,675,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.3 %

ING Groep Increases Dividend

NYSE:ING opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.