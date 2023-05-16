Insider Buying: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Chairman Purchases 4,350 Shares of Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 425,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FARO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.