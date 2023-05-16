Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 3,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

