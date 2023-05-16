Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
FAT Brands Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 3,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter.
FAT Brands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of FAT Brands
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
