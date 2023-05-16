Insider Buying: KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,004.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KORE Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of KORE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 137,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $104.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.90.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. Research analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on KORE. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
