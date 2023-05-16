Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 36 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($383.31).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.8 %

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 782 ($9.80). The company had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 636.81. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,125 ($14.09). The company has a market capitalization of £445.97 million, a PE ratio of 3,490.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,727.27%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

