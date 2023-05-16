Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) Director Raymond F. Weldon bought 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
SelectQuote stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,559. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.