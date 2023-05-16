Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) Director Raymond F. Weldon bought 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,559. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 302,110.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,573,000 after acquiring an additional 140,708,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $11,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.