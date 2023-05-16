Insider Buying: Turaco Gold Limited (ASX:TCG) Insider Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Turaco Gold Limited (ASX:TCG – Get Rating) insider Justin Tremain acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,200.00 ($14,228.19).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Turaco Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties in Cote d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Manas Resources Limited and changed its name to Turaco Gold Limited in July 2021. Turaco Gold Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

