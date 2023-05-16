Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $19,801.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 471,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.