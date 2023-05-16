Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $467,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,979.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CYTK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 815,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,603. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

