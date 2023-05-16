Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells 7,658 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $573,813.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 750,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

