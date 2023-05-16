Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.78. The company had a trading volume of 624,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,073. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,968.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

