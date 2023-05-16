Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 2,680 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PFGC traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 750,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,092. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

