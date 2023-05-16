Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 2,680 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE PFGC traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 750,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,092. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
