Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.00

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 52778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.05. The company has a market cap of £28.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 0.41 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

