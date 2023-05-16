InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Director Acquires $285,250.00 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InspireMD Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSPR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 288,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,203. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 357.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

