Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.