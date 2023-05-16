Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.