Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,031 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

