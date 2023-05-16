Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,627 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $295.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day moving average of $274.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

