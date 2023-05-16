Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Gartner worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.
