Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.