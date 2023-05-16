Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of NiSource worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

