Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $41,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.7 %

SJM opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

