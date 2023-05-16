Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 72,024 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,024 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $39,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $159.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.