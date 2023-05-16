Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 163,555 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,555 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of PerkinElmer worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

