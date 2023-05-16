Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 22,966 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.