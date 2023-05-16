Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 92,845 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,660 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 92,845 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.