Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 221,676 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.