Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

