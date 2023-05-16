Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SiTime (SITM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM):

5/5/2023 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

5/4/2023 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2023 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $126.00.

5/3/2023 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

SiTime stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,525. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,777 shares of company stock worth $40,469,399. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

